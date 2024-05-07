Ravens’ rookie CB Nate Wiggins has great NFL potential

The Baltimore Ravens have a history of developing all-pro defensive players in the NFL. Hopefully, the team can bring the potential of rookie defensive back Nate Wiggins into full fruition

With safety Geno Stone having departed to the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive back Ronald Darby signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens need Wiggins to complement by playing the opposite side of defensive back Marlon Humphrey. Wiggins has the speed, youth, and length needed to compete at the NFL level but will need to hit the weight room as he prepares to face some very physical wide receivers in the NFL.

Wiggins had an exceptional NCAA season in 2024, producing 28 total tackles and six pass deflections. Wiggins’ slim build and huge wingspan allow him to play as a pest in jump ball situations. He is already fairly tall at six-foot-two and will get a chance to bulk up with the aid of the Ravens’ strength and conditioning staff.

Wiggins should be motivated to play for a franchise known for having a history of defensive success. Wiggins will have all off-season to condition himself for play on the biggest stage of his young promising career this fall.

