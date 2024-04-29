Ravens new rookie CB Nate Wiggins calls Baltimore the ‘perfect fit’

The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He was widely considered one of the best cover cornerbacks in the 2024 draft class, with his top-end speed and competitiveness being other traits that teams were intrigued by during the process.

Wiggins could have been drafted earlier, but the entire cornerback class fell later than expected, which pushed the Clemson star and his counterparts down the draft board. When Wiggins was asked about his fit in Baltimore, he called the Ravens “perfect.”

“I feel like I fit in perfect with the Ravens’ defense. It’s just – like I said before – the competitiveness and just their mindset. They want to go get the ball, and they want to win. So, that’s what I strive on doing. That’s why I feel like I’m the best fit for this team. Trenton Simpson, we just talked when I was on [my] visit [to Baltimore]. I feel like he’s going to [play] a big role in my part when I get there, because he’ll work with me. He knows how to carry himself, so he will be a big role in my part.”

Wiggins ran a 4.28 40-yard dash, and his recovery speed and coverage ability should fit in well with the physical style of Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens. Baltimore likes using three cornerback rotations on the outside with quality players, and Wiggins should fill in nicely in that role.

