Ravens rookie Adisa Issac talks about relationship with former Penn State teammate Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens reunited outside linebacker Odafe Oweh with a former teammate when they selected Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While addressing the media following his selection in the draft, Isaac was asked how familiar he was with Oweh.

“Yes. I’m very familiar with [Odafe Oweh],” Isaac said. “He helped recruit me to Penn State. We ended up playing together [for] a couple years before he went to the Ravens, so we’re tight. He’s from a similar area to me, so we have a lot of connections there. He was just a great, great teammate [and] a great big brother to me coming into Penn State. I just thank him for hyping me [up] when I first got there as a youngin,’ so now, for it to come full circle, it’s a very unique situation.”

Oweh was selected with the No. 31 overall pick by the Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft. Through his first three seasons in the NFL, Oweh has accumulated 13 sacks. Baltimore has a decision on whether or not to pick up Oweh’s fifth-year option soon, but the two former Nittany Lions will at least have this season to play alongside each other once again.

