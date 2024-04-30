Ravens rookie Adisa Isaac opens up about his connect with Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens rounded out their Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting edge rusher Adisa Isaac in the third round at No. 93 overall. Widely considered a second-round prospect, Baltimore took advantage of an offensive player run to add Isaac to their defense.

In drafting Isaac, the Ravens went down a familiar path in terms of drafting Penn State edge rushers. The team drafted Odafe Oweh in the first round in the 2021 draft, a player in which Isaac is already very familiar with.

“Yes. I’m very familiar with [Odafe Oweh]. He helped recruit me to Penn State. We ended up playing together [for] a couple years before he went to the Ravens, so we’re tight. He’s from a similar area to me, so we have a lot of connections there. He was just a great, great teammate [and] a great big brother to me coming into Penn State. I just thank him for hyping me [up] when I first got there as a youngin,’ so now, for it to come full circle, it’s a very unique situation.”

Oweh and Isaac are just two of the pass rushers that Baltimore will be relying on in 2024. While Oweh will have a much bigger role than Isaac, both will have opportunities to contribute to a defense that was the league’s best in 2023.

