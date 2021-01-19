Ravens waive Robert Griffin III: Will former star QB get another NFL shot?

The Baltimore Ravens waived backup quarterback Robert Griffin III on Monday, two days after their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Griffin joined the Ravens in 2018 and played primarily as the backup to Lamar Jackson, who was drafted that same year. Griffin made 14 appearances with the Ravens over three seasons, including one start in each of the past two seasons.

Robert Griffin III: ‘The best is yet to come’

If he goes unclaimed on waivers, Griffin will become a free agent. At 30 years old, will he get another shot in the NFL? He vowed Monday that “the best is yet to come.”

As year 8 comes to a close, I just want to say thank you to my teammates, the fans, & @Ravens organization. This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity & there were no better people for the job. Honored to be a part of the brotherhood with yal. The best is yet to come. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 18, 2021

Will RG3 get another NFL chance?

Griffin burst onto the NFL scene as Washington’s first-round pick in 2012 out of Baylor. He started from Week 1 as a rookie en route to earning AP Rookie of the Year honors while leading Washington to the playoffs.

His abilities as a dual-threat quarterback helped set the run-pass option template that Jackson mastered en route to the NFL MVP award in 2019 and his first win in the playoffs this season.

Griffin played on a torn knee ligament during a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks after the 2012 season, and he never regained the form that made him a star as a rookie. Washington went 3-10 during Griffin’s starts in his second season and moved on from him after three seasons in favor of Kirk Cousins, a quarterback Washington selected three rounds after taking Griffin in 2012.

At 30 years old, Griffin vowed on Monday that "the best is yet to come." (Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a year off, Griffin returned to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 before signing with the Ravens two seasons later.

He struggled in his brief opportunities in Baltimore, completing 33 of 58 attempts (56.8 percent) for 288 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. He ran 32 times for 139 yards over the course of those games, good for 4.3 yards per carry.

Griffin fit a very specific niche in Baltimore while backing up Jackson. Considering his performance with the Ravens and the wear on his body, it’s no sure thing that Griffin will play again in the NFL.

