Ravens rework contract of G Kevin Zeitler

The Baltimore Ravens have been making moves to get under the salary cap as they look to be players in 2023 free agency. Baltimore hasn’t added any outside free agents so far, but have been able to maneuver some of their cap space around to create room.

While the team has already agreed to restructures with defensive lineman Michael Pierce and running back Gus Edwards as well as releasing defensive lineman Calais Campbell, on Tuesday it was reported by Field Yates of ESPN that the Ravens have also reworked the contract of guard Kevin Zeitler, freeing up even more money as free agency continues.

