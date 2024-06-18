Ravens reveal new alternate purple helmet

The Ravens have added an alternate helmet to their uniform sets.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that the team will wear its "Purple Rising" helmet for one game in the 2024 season. The exact contest will be revealed at a later date.

The purple helmet has Baltimore's alternate raven logo on the side with no "B" in the middle. It also has two gold stripes and a gold facemask. It will be worn with the Ravens' purple color rush uniform.

"We're putting this on top of an existing uniform combination that we have," Ravens senior V.P. of marketing Brad Downs said in an interview with the team's website. "We decided not to roll out a new alternate uniform with the alternate helmet.

"[Head Equipment Manager] Kenico Hines has been instrumental in the process. It's amazing how quick they can change out facemasks and decals. We looked at every finish you can imagine. We wanted to do something different. We looked at black helmets with different finishes. Just the way this purple color popped with that finish and matches the uniform, it's great. When we got the color and the finish out of the box, it was close to a no-brainer."

The Ravens have donned the same primary black helmet with the Ravens' logo on the side since the late 90s.