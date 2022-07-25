Ravens restructure Marlon Humphrey’s contract for cap space

With training camp getting underway this week, the Ravens have taken care of some business with one of their top cornerbacks.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Baltimore has converted $8.965 million of Marlon Humphrey’s $10 million base salary into a signing bonus. The move has created $7.172 million in cap space.

The Ravens were tight against the cap before making the move. So now they’ll have some increased flexibility for their roster throughout the preseason.

Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million extension in October 2020. The Ravens made a similar move to gain cap space during last year’s regular season.

Humphrey is coming back from a torn pectoral muscle that prematurely ended his 2021 season. But he is not one of the six Ravens starting the season on the physically unable to perform list.

