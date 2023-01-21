Ravens request to interview WR coach Chad O’Shea for offensive coordinator gig

The Baltimore Ravens have become the second team interested in Chad O’Shea for their open offensive coordinator job. After it was reported yesterday that the New York Jets had interviewed the current wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens have now also put in a request to sit down with O’Shea after parting ways with Greg Roman.

O’Shea is the second member of the staff to receive such requests, as offensive line coach Bill Callahan was also reached out to by the Jets. He opted, however, to stay with the Browns and sign an extension. O’Shea was the offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins for a season under Brian Flores, and it appears he is a hot name once again.

