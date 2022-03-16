Ravens reportedly signing OLB Za’Darius Smith

After a quiet Day 1 of 2022 free agency, the Baltimore Ravens have made plenty of splashes over the course of Days 2 and 3. They signed safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Tuesday, and on Wednesday they didn’t stop adding impact players.

Baltimore’s latest signing is reportedly former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. Adam Schefter of ESPN dropped the news shortly after the new league year started, saying that the deal is a four-year, $35 million contract that has a maximum value of $50 million.