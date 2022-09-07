Ravens reportedly signing LB Kyler Fackrell to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have a clear need at outside linebacker with how their roster has been shaped for the 2022 season. They currently have just two healthy players at the position in Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston as they await the returns of both Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo from torn achilles injuries.

Baltimore has veteran outside linebacker Steven Means on their practice squad, but on Tuesday it was reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that the team is signing another player at the position to their practice squad in former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

