Ravens reportedly sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens have long-been looking for wide receiver help, and reportedly made a big splash in free agency on Sunday evening. With most of the top free agent wideouts off of the board, Baltimore added seemingly the last needle-moving player in a huge move for the organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Baltimore has agreed on a deal with former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a move that sent shockwaves through the entire league. Beckham will team up with a wide receiver group that also includes Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, and might be an asset in helping quarterback Lamar Jackson stay in Baltimore.

Odell Beckham Jr has agreed to a deal with the #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

