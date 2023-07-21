Ravens reportedly sign veteran RB Melvin Gordon to 1-year, $3.1 million deal

Melvin Gordon is on the move.

The veteran running back reportedly signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He last spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad during the team's Super Bowl run after 31 games with the Denver Broncos from 2020-2021.

Gordon, 30, now joins one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. Baltimore finished top-10 in rushing yards and attempts for the past five years, all with Lamar Jackson under center for at least seven games each season. Things may be a bit different with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, though.

It's unclear what role Gordon will have in the Ravens' backfield. J.K. Dobbins appears to be fully healthy, and Gus Edwards has been a top rushing option for the past few years. Jackson is also always a threat out of the backfield as a rusher.

Gordon at least brings veteran experience to Baltimore. He's rushed more than 1,500 times in his eight-year career with 6,462 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns. Fumbles have been a bit of an issue recently and likely played a part in his release from Denver. He had five in his last 10 games with the Broncos and has 26 in his career — the most of any running back since 2015.

The signing is good news for Gordon, who's lamented about the state of the running back market recently. He said running back is "literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now" as he pondered the position's future.

Now he'll head to the Ravens, where he'll have a chance to compete for a job on a team with playoff aspirations.