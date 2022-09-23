Ravens reportedly sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their outside linebacker room lose many pieces over the course of the last year. Tyus Bowser went down with a torn achilles in Week 18 of the 2021 season, they drafted David Ojabo who suffered a torn achilles at his Pro Day, and also saw both Vince Biegel and Steven Means go down with torn achilles injuries over the past month.

On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Baltimore added to their pass rushing ranks by bringing in veteran Jason Pierre-Paul. The deal is reportedly for one year, and should give the Ravens a solid veteran presence to help the team generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Text from free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul: “I’m joining the #Ravens as of today.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 22, 2022

It's a 1-year for JPP, who visited Baltimore twice and now lands there officially. https://t.co/1IRmXH1IGY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2022

Pierre-Paul is entering his 13th NFL season, spending the first eight years of his career with the New York Giants, followed by the next four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 165 career games, Pierre-Paul has totaled 603 total tackles and 91.5 sacks to go along with 21 forced fumbles.

