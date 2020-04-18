Ravens reportedly sign Jake Ryan to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens and inside linebacker Jake Ryan have agreed to a one-year contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Ryan's signing is contingent on him passing a physical.

The move provides veteran depth at the position for the Ravens before heading into Thursday's draft.

A fourth-round pick in 2015 out of the University of Michigan, Ryan started 27 games for the Green Bay Packers in his first three seasons before missing all of 2018 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

He signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 but played just two games due to a hamstring ailment that landed him on injured reserve for a second straight season.

The 28-year-old Ryan has 206 total tackles in 45 career games with one sack and two fumble recoveries.