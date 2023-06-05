Ravens reportedly sign former first-round WR to deal

The Baltimore Ravens have signed multiple wide receivers over the course of the 2022 offseason. They brought in veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, and also drafted Zay Flowers out of Boston College in order to boost their wide receiver corps.

Despite adding so much talent at the position already, Baltimore wasn’t done. On Monday, it was reported by multiple outlets that the Ravens signed former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, who has bounced around the league ever since being selected at No. 23 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL draft.

WR Laquon Treadwell is set to sign a 1-year deal with the #Ravens tomorrow, source said. More WR depth in Baltimore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire