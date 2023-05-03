Ravens reportedly sign CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have fielded plenty of questions about their cornerback room over the course of the last few months, especially with the lack of proven depth behind star cornerback Marlon Humphrey. There are still plenty of quality options available in 2023 free agency, and Baltimore was able to sign on on Wednesday afternoon.

According to multiple outlets, the Ravens have signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year contract. The deal comes after Baltimore only took one cornerback in the 2023 NFL draft, and visited with Ya-Sin a few weeks ago.

Former Raiders’ CB Rock Ya-Sin, the team’s top cornerback last season, underwent a physical today in Baltimore and is expected to reach agreement on a one-year deal with the Ravens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire