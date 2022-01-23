Ravens reportedly request to interview current Cowboys coach for open DC position

On Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens fired their defensive coordinator of four years in Don Martindale. It was a shocking move to many but now the team is beginning to look for a new face to lead their defensive unit for what hopefully is years to come.

On Saturday night, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reported that Baltimore has put in an interview request with the Dallas Cowboys to interview Joe Whitt, whois currently the team’s secondary coach. Whitt is the first known public outside candidate to have an interview request be put in about, provided the report by Wyche is indeed true.

The Ravens have put in an interview request with Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Seattle also requested to interview Whitt for the open DC job. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 23, 2022

Whitt has plenty of NFL experience, working with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons before taking over as the secondary coach in Dallas for the 2021 season. He coached players such as cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had 11 interceptions in 2021.