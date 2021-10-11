Ravens reportedly receive trade inquires for RBs

The Baltimore Ravens lost three running backs to major injuries before the 2021 season began. While some teams might have been mentally defeated, the Ravens took on the challenge and brought in backs that could help make up for the stars that they lost.

Ahead of the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that teams have reached out to Baltimore about their current group of running backs.

The Baltimore Ravens, after losing three RBs to season-ending injuries during the preseason and then scrambling to replace them, have received trade inquiries from other teams interested in their current group of RBs, per sources.https://t.co/5rnuyaH5D3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2021

When the Ravens’ lost their starting rotation at running back, the team signed former New Orleans Saints running backs Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman. Baltimore then brought in running back Le’Veon Bell, who last played for the Kansas City Chiefs. Those running backs would join second-year rusher Ty’Son Williams who was recently a healthy scratch from the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Bell made the move to the active roster in place of Williams.

Murray appears to be the Ravens No. 1 back and it would be shocking if the team decided to trade him away. Before Week 4, Williams was the guy behind Murray. Freeman and Bell have made little impact on the team so far. Freeman has rushed for 41 yards in four games while Bell only has 11 rushing yards since making his Ravens debut.

While the teams who have reached out to the Ravens’ have not been made public, many around the league seem to be in the market for depth at the running back position. It’s also not clear who Baltimore would be willing to trade away.

The NFL’s trade deadline is November 2nd this season. It wouldn’t be surprising if talks heated up in the coming weeks or if a move is made right before the deadline expired.