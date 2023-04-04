Ravens to reportedly meet with Florida QB Anthony Richardson ahead of 2023 NFL draft

Given the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Baltimore Ravens, it should come as no surprise that the team is eyeing talent in the 2023 draft class, even if only in case of a worst-case scenario. Lamar Jackson’s future in the Charm City is very much in question, and new blood at the most important position could prove to be a positive for the Ravens, who are in need of a bounce-back next season.

Baltimore is reportedly meeting with University of Florida signal caller Anthony Richardson, which could indicate their interest in selecting a quarterback with their 22nd overall pick. Richardson, who would be a developmental prospect for the Ravens, is anything but a finished product, though scouts have raved over his arm strength and physical tools that may make him a star at the NFL level.

Baltimore seems poised to spend their first selection on an offensive playmaker and, if Richardson is available when the clock starts during their turn, he may be too valuable a prospect for the Ravens to pass on. Plenty of teams around the league could benefit from a rookie quarterback, but if Baltimore cannot come to an agreement with Jackson in the coming weeks, they may be the most in need of a new signal-caller for the 2023 season.

