Ravens reportedly let go of ILB coach Rob Ryan, exploring adding Zach Orr as replacement

The Baltimore Ravens have already gone through one major coaching shakeup this offseason as they parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale and replaced him with former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The hire of Macdonald was applauded by many, as it could be what the Baltimore defense needs to take their game to the next level.

On Thursday, it was reported that the Ravens were making a change at another coaching position on their defense, letting go of inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan, and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that the team is exploring adding Jacksonville Jaguars coach Zach Orr to their staff as his replacement.

A name to watch as Ravens look to fill their inside linebacker coach vacancy, created when Rob Ryan was let go, is Zachary Orr. Ravens exploring adding him to Mike Macdonald’s defensive staff. Orr, a former Raven coach and player, coached OLBs in Jacksonville last year. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 3, 2022

Orr played for three seasons in Baltimore as an inside linebacker and turned into one of the best young defenders in all of football. However, he suffered a career-ending neck/spine condition, and went into coaching with the team right after his playing days ended. He worked as a defensive analyst with the team from 2017-2020, but then was hired away by Jacksonville.