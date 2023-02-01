Ravens reportedly interviewing Bills WR coach Chad Hall for vacant OC position

The Baltimore Ravens have been looking for their next offensive coordinator in a detailed search ever since parting ways with Greg Roman. Their next offensive play-caller will hopefully bring in new and innovative ideas, and will potentially be working with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Lamar Jackson if he returns to the team.

On Tuesday evening, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Baltimore will be interviewing Buffalo Bills wide receiver coach Chad Hall on Wednesday for their vacant offensive coordinator opening. Hall has plenty of respect around the league, and played for four years in the NFL as a wide receiver himself.

Another name in #Ravens OC search: #Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall, who is interviewing with the team Wednesday, per source. Stefon Diggs has posted three straight 100-catch seasons with Hall as his coach. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2023

