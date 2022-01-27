Ravens reportedly interview two more candidates for open DC position

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with now-former defensive coordinator Don Martindale after four seasons with the team in that capacity. While Martindale did some great things leading the Baltimore defense, both sides seemed to feel like changes were necessary.

The Ravens have been conducting the interview process with multiple different candidates, and on Wednesday it was reported that they interviewed two more in Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell.

