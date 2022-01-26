Ravens reportedly interview two candidates for vacant DC position

Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
The Baltimore Ravens recently parted ways with now-former defensive coordinator Don Martindale. It was a move that surprised many, however it made sense for a few different reasons, including reported “philosophical differences”.

Baltimore has been lining up candidates to interview, and on Tuesday it was reported that the team completed two interviews with Saints secondary coach Kris Richard as well as Ravens defensive line coach and run game coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Richard was the Seattle Seahawks’ secondary coach during their “Legion of Boom” era, coaching players such as Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas III, Kam Chancellor and more when they were in their primes. Richard was promoted to Seattle’s defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn left for the Atlanta Falcons, and his defenses ranked first, third and thirteenth in points during his three years holding that position. After his departure from Seattle, Richard has had stops with the Dallas Cowboys and most recently with the New Orleans Saints, where he is currently.

Weaver played for Baltimore from 2002-2005 after being a second round pick of the organization. He returned to the Ravens as a coach during the 2021 season, and was a big part in their top-rated rushing defense. Weaver has play-calling experience, as he was the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans during the 2020 season.

