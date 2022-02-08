Ravens reportedly hire Zachary Orr as inside linebackers coach

The Baltimore Ravens have made a big amount of coaching moves over the last few weeks. They replaced former defensive coordinator Don Martindale with Mike Macdonald, and multiple coaches from their 2021 staff won’t be returning to the staff in 2022.

One of the coaches who isn’t coming back to the team is former inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan. The experienced Ryan only spent one season in Baltimore, and it seems that the team has tabbed his replacement in former Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr, who also worked in the coaching department with the team once his playing career came to a close. The news has been reported by multiple outlets.

Zachary Orr will be hired as the Ravens inside linebackers coach, replacing Rob Ryan. So the Ravens still have openings at OLB, TE. They also could make a few quality control, assistant position coach-type hires as well. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 7, 2022

Zachary Orr is going to home to Baltimore as linebackers coach of the Ravens — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 7, 2022

Confirmed: Zach Orr is the new inside linebacker coach for Ravens, replacing Rob Ryan. Orr is a position coach in Baltimore just six years after being an All-Pro linebacker here. https://t.co/XeRHgsvfCy — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 7, 2022

Orr totaled 163 total tackles in three years playing linebacker in Baltimore, including a 133 tackle campaign in 2016. However, he had to retire after that year with a congenital neck/spine condition. He then broke into the Ravens’ organization as a coach, but followed former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen to Jacksonville, where he spent the 2021 season