Ravens reportedly finally agree to extension with John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens have finally agreed to a contract extension with head coach John Harbaugh … maybe. The team has reportedly agreed to a deal in principle, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

In December, the team tweeted out it was working on an extension with Harbaugh. That agreement didn’t come quickly, and some speculated that Harbaugh was leaning toward not signing an extension.

Even with the latest news, it’s important to note the extension is not finalized. ESPN’s Adam Schefter talked to a source who said there’s still “some lawyer stuff left to do.”

Via @mortreport: Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh is nearing an agreement on a contract extension, according to a source familiar with negotiations.

The source said there is an agreement in principle with “some lawyer stuff left to do.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2019





Given the ongoing saga surrounding the extension, Ravens fans should wait until Harbaugh’s name is signed on the dotted line before celebrating the move. Saturday’s update makes it sound like things are moving in that direction.

Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract with Baltimore. He’s compiled a 104-72 record with a Super Bowl championship in 11 seasons with the team.

The Ravens will reportedly keep John Harbaugh around. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

