Ravens reportedly feel like they submitted ‘very competitive offer’ to ILB Bobby Wagner

The Baltimore Ravens have been active over the first few weeks of 2022 NFL free agency. While most of their moves came in the first few days of the legal tampering period, the team added value by signing safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive lineman Michael Pierce.

On Monday, Josina Anderson of USA Today reported that Baltimore feels like they have submitted a “very competitive offer” to free agent inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, who also has garnered public interest from the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner reportedly visited the Ravens on Friday, and if his final destination ends up being Baltimore he would be a massive addition to the Ravens’ defense.

Wagner spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he amassed six All-Pro selections, a Super Bowl championship and many other accomplishments and accolades. He would slot in next to fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen on the Ravens’ defensive unit, giving the former LSU star a veteran presence to play off of much like he had last year in Josh Bynes. If the price is right, Wagner is a no-brainer signing for Baltimore. Now it’s just a matter of where former Seahawk wants to end up.