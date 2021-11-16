Ravens reportedly cut Le'Veon Bell after just 5 games

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly already moving on from Le'Veon Bell. The running back tweeted about his release Tuesday, thanking the organization for the opportunity.

Bell said he "enjoyed every second" of being a Raven, even though he was only on the team for five games.

this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

In those five games, Bell rushed 31 times for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns. With the Ravens' backfield in flux, Bell failed to separate himself from Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman.

Bell's release marks yet another disappointing stint for the former All-Pro. Bell hasn't exceeded 1,000 rushing yards since 2017. Over the past two seasons, Bell was cut twice, and failed to impress the Kansas City Chiefs during their run to the Super Bowl in 2020.

What will the Ravens do in the backfield?

With Bell gone, the team will likely rely on Freeman and Murray as their primary running backs. The team already showed a preference for Freeman over Bell in Week 10, giving Freeman 10 carries while Bell received three carries.

Murray hasn't played since Week 6 due to an injury, but the Bell release could be a sign Murray is closer to a return. Murray was listed as doubtful in Week 10, suggesting he at least had a chance to play in the contest.

In either scenario, it's going to be tough for a player to emerge as a true bell-cow back. The Ravens were content to use a committee once J.K. Dobbins went down with an injury, and Lamar Jackson is a constant threat to steal carries and touchdowns.