Ravens reportedly could play both QB Tyler Huntley, QB Anthony Brown in Wild Card Round vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card Weekend in the third divisional showdown between the two teams of the year. Both teams have won one game each, so Sunday night’s game will determine who wins the season series and advances to the Divisional round.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is out for the contest, something that’s been a constant ever since the signal caller suffered a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. In the hours leading up to the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that in Jackson’s place, both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown could get playing time.

The #Ravens haven’t named a starting QB, but all signs point to them playing both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at QB in their playoff game vs. the #Bengals, sources say. My story on Baltimore’s QB intrigue: https://t.co/BEbXJfpeic — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2023

