Ravens reportedly bringing in veteran WR for visit on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have seen wide receiver be a point of conversation over many years. They haven’t had much luck developing talent at the position, and while they’ve had a few success stories in terms of signing and trading for veterans, there have been more misses than hits.

On Monday, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that Baltimore is bringing in veteran wideout DeSean Jackson for a visit. If signed, the 35-year-old would enter his 15th NFL season, continuing a career in which he has over 632 catches, 11,110 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns.

Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

