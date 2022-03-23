Ravens reportedly bringing in two pass rushers for visits

The Baltimore Ravens have a need at pass rusher. They tried to address that need in the early stages of 2022 free agency, agreeing to terms with former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. However, that deal fell though, sending Baltimore back to the drawing board to look for other answers.

Two of those answers could be up-and-coming players, as it was reported by Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that pass rushers Arden Key and Rasheem Green will be visiting Baltimore. Both Key and Green would represent very solid depth on the defensive line for the Ravens, and are both extremely versatile.

Where’s Arden Key today, Mike? Glad you asked. His U.S. tour continues in Owings Mills, MD, where he will meet with the #Ravens. #AsTheKeyTurns https://t.co/R813E1RtIO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2022