Ravens reportedly bringing in former first-round pick for visit

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talent at the running back position between Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, and Justice Hill. However, a team can never have enough depth, and Baltimore is reportedly bringing in a former top pick for a visit.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens are hosting running back Todd Gurley on Thursday.

Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley is visiting the #Ravens today, source said. The former #Rams and #Falcons weapon also recently visited the #Lions. Now it’s Baltimore, which could build on an already stacked backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Baltimore already has a ton of depth at running back, so adding another player at the position isn’t a pressing need. However, there’s no denying Gurley’s talent. The former first-round pick has carried the football 1,460 times for 6,082 yards and 67 touchdowns while also being a receiving threat out of the backfield, catching 243 passes for 2,254 yards and 12 touchdowns.

If Gurley were to be signed by the Ravens, the six-year veteran would most likely be competing with Hill for the third running back spot on the roster. The team could keep four players at the position like they did last year, but with how deep Baltimore’s roster is this offseason, it could be difficult to keep a plethora of running backs without sacrificing talent at another position.

Gurley will turn 27 in August. He’s spent time with both the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams as well as the Atlanta Falcons.