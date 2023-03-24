Ravens reportedly bring in former Packers S for visit on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens traded safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets earlier in the 2023 offseason, making room for second-year pro Kyle Hamilton to move into a bigger role. However, the team still might be looking to add depth at the position, as they brought in a local product for a visit on Thursday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that veteran safety Adrian Amos would be arriving in Baltimore to visit with the team. Amos went to Calvert Hall in Maryland, and has established himself as a very good NFL player over the course of his NFL career, both in Green Bay as well as with the Chicago Bears.

Safety Adrian Amos is visiting the #Ravens today, per source. pic.twitter.com/V66aqE5U7H — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2023

Veteran FA safety and Baltimore native Adrian Amos is visiting Ravens today. The former Calvert Hall standout hasn’t missed a start since 2017 and us preparing for his 9th year in NFL. Ravens traded Chuck Clark and have room for another veteran in secondary. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 23, 2023

