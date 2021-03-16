Ravens reportedly bring back linebacker Tyus Bowser on four-year deal

Ravens bringing back OLB Tyus Bowser on four-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After losing multiple veteran outside linebackers on the first day of NFL free agency, the Ravens finally retained one of their own homegrown talents at the position.

#Ravens are re-signing OLB Tyus Bowser to a 4-year deal, $22m (upside to $27m), with $12m gtd, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2021

According to reports, the Ravens are bringing back Tyus Bowser on a four-year deal worth $22 million with incentives up to $27 million. Of that, just $12 million is guaranteed.

Seeing the types of deals other edge players received on the first day of free agency, this is a valuable contract for a player the Ravens are still very high on.

The 2017 second-round pick hasn't made a major impact in rushing the passer with just 10.5 career sacks over four years. But Bowser has proven to be a well-rounded player, excelling in pass coverage and setting the edge against the run.

Bowser is hoping to add more pass-rushing ability, and by the eye test he has improved every year in Baltimore. The Ravens have often taken a few years to develop their edge talents, only to see them leave in free agency like Za'Darius Smith or Matt Judon. Fans will be happy to see a player still on the rise (only 25 years old) sticking around for the long term.

Head coach John Harbaugh has raved about Bowser's work ethic in the past, and he is as athletically gifted as any player at the position. The Ravens always operate under the mantra of right player, right price, and they are hoping Bowser will fit that bill over the next four seasons at least.