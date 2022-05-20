Ravens repeat history in 2017 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens have been regarded as one of the best drafting teams in the NFL over the course of their franchise history. They’ve been able to find talent at the top of the draft, mid-to-late round gems, as well as undrafted free agents who turn out to be diamonds in the rough.

In a 2017 NFL re-draft, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report put together the entire first round with his predictions if it was held today. For Baltimore he selected a familiar face in cornerback Marlon Humphrey, talking about how it shouldn’t be a shock to see the Ravens end up with the former University of Alabama star once again.