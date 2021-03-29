Ravens remaining needs after 1st wave of free agency

The first wave of free agency is over with the biggest names having signed contracts or agreeing to terms. For the Baltimore Ravens, they’ve filled two of their biggest needs while retaining quite a few of their own free agents. As we look forward to the second wave of free agency and the 2021 NFL draft, it’s important to see what Baltimore still needs to address the rest of the way.

The Ravens bolstered their offense with the additions of right guard Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Unfortunately, the defense has taken a bit of a hit, losing EDGE defenders Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon. Still, Baltimore has brought back several familiar faces such as outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee to keep some continuity at the position.

It’s worth noting the Ravens were big spenders before free agency even began, inking cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley to mega extensions last season. While the reduced salary cap has clearly had an impact on Baltimore’s offseason plans, the front office has been able to address at least a few needs and bring back some important players.

But with the 2021 NFL draft quickly approaching, let’s take another look at the Ravens’ needs.

EDGE

While fans have been quick to dismiss the losses of Ngakoue and Judon, Baltimore is absolutely going to feel them unless they address the position further. Re-signing Bowser was a big start, hopefully filling Judon's production as a versatile option that can rush the quarterback, set the edge in run defense, and drop back into coverage. But neither McPhee nor Jaylon Ferguson should be expected to start opposite him. McPhee will be 33 years old this season and while he's been surprisingly productive the last two years, it's unwise to expect that to continue into 2021. It was hoped Ferguson would step up last year and at least show some flashes but he managed just two sacks and five quarterback hits last season. He's still young and could take a leap but the Ravens shouldn't bet their season on it. With a defense that is pretty stacked across the board, this is the one position that can ruin it all. Granted, defensive coordinator Don Martindale's blitz-happy scheme helps to disguise some of their issues but finding an elite pass rusher would do wonders for this team. At the least, the Ravens need to add more bodies to the depth chart and create a competition for the other starting job.

Tackle

The importance of this position relies quite a bit on what happens with right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. If the Ravens do indeed trade him, this jumps to the tippy top of the list immediately. But even if Brown sticks around, Baltimore would be wise to invest heavily at the position this offseason regardless. As we saw last season, the Ravens have little depth at tackle and are in trouble if either tackle goes down for an extended time. It's unclear if Stanley will truly be ready to go Week 1 after his season-ending injury last year but with his injury history, there's a need for capable depth at the position anyway. Even if Brown stays in Baltimore this season, he's on the final year of his rookie deal and has made it clear he wants to play at left tackle. That likely means he's out the door next offseason even in the best of circumstances. The Ravens know this and have to be thinking a year or two ahead already, looking for his eventual replacement now in order to give him time to develop.

Interior offensive line

Signing Zeitler is a great step in the right direction. While Zeitler won't directly replace Marshal Yanda, who retired last offseason, anyone expecting Baltimore could do that was setting themselves up for disappointment. Zeitler has been an above-average lineman throughout his career and should add quite a bit of grit and consistency to an offensive line that desperately needed it at times last season. That still leaves a pretty big hole at center, however. The Ravens could look to fill that position straight up or move left guard Bradley Bozeman over and look for a starter to fill his shoes. With plenty of depth at guard, that might be the wisest decision but given the troubles at right guard last season, I'd expect Baltimore wants to find a more definitive option.

Defensive line

The Ravens did a lot last offseason to revamp their defensive line and it paid off quite well for them, beating the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs to advance to the Divisional Round. But this defensive line is a bit of a ticking time bomb when you look at the age of the starters. All three starters -- Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, and Derek Wolfe -- are 31-plus years old and could be gone as early as next offseason. Though Baltimore selected Justin Madubuike in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft and he looks like the heir apparent for Williams, that's a relative drop in the bucket for their eventual needs. Even without looking ahead, the lack of starter-quality depth is concerning when considering all three players missed games last season and are on the wrong side of 30.

Wide receiver

The Ravens have a far better group of wide receivers than people give them credit for. Marquise Brown stepped up at the end of last season and showed off not just his deep speed but his ability to turn short receptions into big plays. While Willie Snead has left in free agency, that was expected and his replacement is already on the roster in either Devin Duvernay or James Proche. Finally filling out the possession receiver role is Sammy Watkins, who agreed to terms late last week. I'm a big fan of the Watkins signing. He fills an immediate need quite well, having done a lot of the things Baltimore truly needs from the position over his career, and he does so on the cheap. But it's little more than a stop-gap solution considering Watkins is on a one-year deal. However, the signing of Watkins at least gives them a little time and insurance to address it without having to reach. The Ravens can look to the 2021 NFL draft either for a player very similar to Watkins -- big-bodied, relatively sure hands, good route runner who knows how to use their size to box out defenders, and isn't afraid of contact -- or they can look for the true "No. 1 receiver" they've never had. Regardless of which direction they go, I'd expect Baltimore to address this need within the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.

Free safety

The Ravens already have two starting safeties and they've been solid. But Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott are really strong safeties trying to play a hybrid role. Baltimore needs a rangy safety who can play centerfield or take away a section of the field entirely. The Ravens believed they had that role filled when they signed Earl Thomas but his sudden departure last offseason opened it back up and forced the team to make do with what they had. Since Baltimore already has two starters, free safety isn't a massive need but it is still a need for this team. And with Elliott's injury history and this being the final year of his rookie deal, it's becoming a far more pressing need every day.

Tight end

Like several other positions, the Ravens are actually doing fine at the top of their tight end depth chart right now. They have Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, giving the team a solid combination of blocking and receiving talent. However, Baltimore loves its tight ends and really needs three options to be its best self. Right now, there are several unproven tight ends on the roster who could fight for that third job in training camp. Jake Breeland, Eric Tomlinson, Josh Oliver, and Eli Wolf are all promising players but only Tomlinson has played more than four games in the NFL. Beyond that, Boyle is coming off a season-ending injury and it would be nice for the Ravens to have some starter-capable insurance on the roster. But it's more than just this season and Baltimore has to look ahead to see Andrews is in the final year of his rookie contract. I'd like to think the plan is to re-sign Andrews but that could prove easier said than done. Andrews has been among the top tight ends in the NFL over the last two seasons and with the position earning more attention and more money recently, he's likely going to command a pretty high pricetag. If the Ravens can find a promising tight end early in the 2021 NFL draft, that would give them some immediate help and insurance at the position for this season while also providing a little leverage against Andrews' contract demands.

Slot cornerback

If Baltimore loves tight ends, it's head over heels for cornerbacks. In this era of football where teams are throwing the ball more than ever before, it's a wise investment for any team, making it a perpetual need for the Ravens. But there's a little more there this year for Baltimore who need some help inside. Sure, the Ravens have Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, and both players are great when healthy. Unfortunately, the two have combined to play in just 22 of 64 possible games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Davontae Harris, Khalil Dorsey, and Anthony Averett are all in line for playing time as well but getting more help there is important.

