Ravens are releasing safety Tony Jefferson after three seasons in Baltimore

The Ravens are releasing safety Tony Jefferson after he spent three years in Baltimore, the team confirmed Friday.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first with the news.

"This is the worst part of this business," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement released by the team. "Tony is the consummate teammate and someone who is respected by everyone for his leadership, determination, humility and toughness. He's a friend to all and a true Raven.

"We know he's going to beat this injury, and we will be cheering for him all along the way. We wish the very best to Tony and his family."

Tony Jefferson helped set the tone for the last three years in Baltimore, and we wish him the best. pic.twitter.com/Me3W2Ob9sn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2020

The safety suffered a knee injury against the Steelers in Week 5 and was out for the remainder of the season. He was replaced by Chuck Clark, who shined in his new role and received a three-year contract extension on Monday as a result.

Sources: The #Ravens are releasing S Tony Jefferson, a starter for the last three seasons. He had a cap hit of almost $12M, and this saves the majority of it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2020

The Ravens will save $7 million by releasing the 28-year-old safety. He originally had a cap hit of $11.65 million for the 2020 season and will have a dead cap hit of $4.65 million.

Jefferson started each of the 35 games he played in Baltimore and registered a total of 174 tackles and two interceptions across his three seasons. He played nearly every defensive snap before his injury, only coming off the field during the blowout over the Dolphins in Week 1.

He spent the first four seasons of his career in Arizona before he left for Baltimore and a four-year, 34 million dollar contract.

According to overthecap.com, the Ravens will be left with a touch over $31 million in cap space after Jefferson's release. In an offseason with Matthew Judon as a free agent, Jefferson's release gives them a little bit more flexibility with their offseason plans.

The Ravens now have Earl Thomas and Clark as the team's two top safeties, but there are still questions that persist for the depth at that position with Jordan Richards, who recently signed a one-year contract extension, and DeShon Elliott as the team's backups currently under contract. Brandon Carr, who played safety down the stretch for the team, has a team option for 2020.

While the safety position certainly isn't a need for the Ravens at this juncture, there will almost assuredly need to be some younger talent added to the position.

