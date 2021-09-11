Ravens release veteran OT Andre Smith from practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have put together a practice squad that has plenty of experience as well as depth. They have quality veterans and young talent, all of which can help the team if any injuries or poor play occurs by any players on their active 53-man roster.

Despite having a good practice squad, the team has had to do plenty of shuffling to get it to that point. On Friday, the team announced that they had signed running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad. However, in order to fit him in they had to release a veteran from their practice squad, and they chose to part ways with veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith.

Per the league's personnel notice, the Ravens released OT Andre Smith from the practice squad. They needed to lose a veteran on the practice squad to get Devonta Freeman on it. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 10, 2021

Smith signed with the Ravens before Baltimore’s Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans during the 2019-2020 season. He re-signed with the team in the 2020 offseason but ended up opting out of the year. He signed another one-year deal with the team in 2021, but ended up getting released during final cutdown day. He was resigned to the practice squad a few days later.