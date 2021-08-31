Ravens release veteran DT Justin Ellis

The Baltimore Ravens have a plethora of depth at many different positions on their roster, and because of that will have to make many tough decisions as they trim their team down to 53 total players. Some players who deserve a spot with the organization won’t make the final roster, as this is one of the deepest teams that Baltimore has had in years.

The team made one of those tough decisions before the 4pm EST deadline, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Ravens have decided to part ways with one of their veterans in defensive tackle Justin Ellis.

The #Ravens have released veteran DT Justin “Jelly” Ellis, source said. He could return on the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Ellis was originally signed by the Ravens in the middle of the 2019 season when the team was dealing with injuries on their defensive line, including defensive tackle Michael Pierce. He was brought back for the entire 2020 season on a one-year deal, then signed another one-year contract in 2021.

It’s possible that Ellis returns to the team in some capacity, as it seems like Baltimore really likes his veteran leadership and what he can offer on the field.

In 17 games for the Ravens, Ellis accumulated 23 total tackles.