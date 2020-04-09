Ravens release Ufomba Kamalu

The Ravens have spent the offseason working on their defensive line, and let go of a previous member.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Ravens released defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.

The well-traveled 27-year-old has spent time with the Texans, Cardinals, and Patriots as well, appearing in 15 games.

The Ravens traded for Calais Campbell, tried to sign Michael Brockers but that fell through, and eventually added Derek Wolfe to their line mix.

