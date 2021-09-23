Ravens release Thursday injury report ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Lions

Injuries have been a key storyline for the Baltimore Ravens so far during the 2021 season. The team has seen 15 players go on injured reserve with some sort of ailment, and even more contributors are dealing with injuries that have held them out of practice or even forced them out of games.

On Thursday, Baltimore released their injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Many of the faces from the first injury report of the week remained, but there was an interesting new addition to the list in quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed practice with what the team describes as an illness.

Before the official injury report was released, many began speculating that Jackson’s absence was related to his flip into the end zone during Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson seemingly joked about his hip being sore on Wednesday, so many took that and ran with it. However, the quarterback looks to just be sick, and appears to not be in any danger of missing Sunday’s game against Detroit.

It’s a good sign that both defensive lineman Brandon Williams and cornerback Tavon Young were able to return to practice on a limited basis. Wide receiver Marquise Brown missed his second straight day of practice with an ankle injury, but he will most likely be good to go for Week 3 if he’s able to turn in at least a limited session on Friday.

DeShon Elliott also missed his second straight day of practice as he deals with a concussion. He will need to pass the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to practice, and might not be able to suit up on Sunday unless he’s able to pass the series of tests by Friday. Unless offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and Derek Wolfe are able to return to practice on Friday, it appears that both will miss Sunday’s game against Detroit, as both are dealing with injuries that have forced them to miss at least one game so far during 2021.

Jimmy Smith and Daelin Hayes could both be in line to play their first game of the regular season on Sunday, as both were limited in practice on Thursday.