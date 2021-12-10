Ravens release Thursday injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens have had to deal with lengthy injury reports throughout the entire 2021 season. They have lost many key contributors for extended amounts of time, whether it be weeks, months or even the entire year.

On Thursday, Baltimore released their second injury report ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. There were few additions from the first injury report that the team put out, but they were simply for rest days.

Thursday's Injury Report – Week 14 pic.twitter.com/qH7Wo2MlKD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 9, 2021

The three players who haven’t practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday are fullback Patrick Ricard (back), tight end Nick Boyle (illnes/knee) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. Any time on the field during Friday’s session would bode well for their availability on Sunday, although it is assumed that Mekari will miss the contest with a hand injury that he suffered in Week 13.