Ravens release Thursday injury report for Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries become a big part of their 2021 season. They’ve lost multiple star players for the season while also having to deal with multiple week and month ailments that knock guys out for extended periods of time.

On Thursday ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore released their second injury report of the week. It was once again a laundry list of names, with some players returning to practice such as cornerback Anthony Averett while others were new additions to the report, such as safety Ar’Darius Washington.

The Thursday injury report spans 16 players, which is just one less than the final list that the Ravens put out before their Week 11 contest with the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Lamar Jackson logged his second straight day of full participation after missing Week 11, which bodes well for his game status on Sunday night.

Baltimore saw one cornerback return in Averett, but were still missing three others in Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry and Tavon Young. It was also reported by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic that Washington suffered a potentially serious foot injury in practice on Wednesday.

Undrafted rookie safety Ar'Darius Washington was new addition to injury report. Heard Washington, who the Ravens used some in the nickel vs. Bears, sustained a potentially significant foot injury at practice Wednesday. Hits just keep coming for Ravens defensive backfield https://t.co/S15yX0mMHD — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 25, 2021

Other players who didn’t practice on Thursday include fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (concussion). Offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva did not practice due to a rest day.