Ravens release Thursday injury report for Week 9 matchup vs. Vikings

The Baltimore Ravens are arguably the most injury-riddled team in the NFL this season. They’ve seen experienced player-after-player go down, with some even being lost for the season. Despite the plethora of injuries, the Ravens have had talent step-up and now they hold a 5-2 overall record as they enter Week 9.

On Thursday, the Ravens released their second injury report of the week ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Many players on the report did not participate in team activities, but one key player on offense returned to practice.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) returned to practice on Thursday after being sidelined for the last three weeks. If he’s able to play on Sunday, he would provide a big boost on the offense.

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were held out of practice for the second-straight day after also not participating during Wednesday’s session.

Closing out the injury report is quarterback Tyler Huntley who continuing to battle an illness, while cornerback Jimmy Smith and tackle Alejandro Villanueva were given a day of rest.