The Ravens released veteran cornerback Tavon Young on Wednesday, the team announced. It cleared some much needed cap space a week before the start of free agency.

The release of Young and the retirement of Alejandro Villanueva has created some $11.5 million of cap space, giving them more than $18 million in room.

Young spent six years in Baltimore. He endured three different season-ending injuries, costing him the 2017 season (knee) and the 2019 season (neck) and most of 2020 (knee).

Young signed what was then the richest contract for a slot cornerback following a breakout 2018 season, getting a three-year deal worth $25.8 million. He was set to make $5.845 million in base salary and count $9.183 million against the cap in 2022.

Young played all 17 games in 2021, making seven starts, and totaled 35 tackles and one interception.

He was honored as the team’s Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The Ravens will look to restock their cornerback room this offseason. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are coming back from season-ending injuries; Anthony Averett is scheduled for free agency; and free agent Jimmy Smith could retire.

Ravens release Tavon Young originally appeared on Pro Football Talk