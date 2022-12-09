Ravens release second injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a Week 14 slugfest. The Steelers will be starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett while the Ravens will likely be starting Tyler Huntley due to Lamar Jackson working his way through a knee injury. Baltimore’s matchups with Pittsburgh are always close and hard fought, and that could be the case once again on Sunday.

The Ravens released their second injury report for the week, with the list shrinking a bit from Wednesday’s report. Two concerns from the injury report is that guard Kevin Zeitler missed his second straight day of practice with a knee injury, while offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was limited after being a full participant on Wednesday.

The Ravens would benefit from their full compliment of offensive lineman in order to prevent the pass rush of the Steelers from getting to Huntley. If the offensive line can take care of the pass rush, then Huntley will have more time to make plays down the field and avoid being sacked to stall drives.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire