Ravens release second injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal Week 16 matchup that could decide the winner of the AFC North. Baltimore is dealing with plenty of injury concerns as well as a COVID-19 outbreak among their team.

On Thursday, the Ravens released their second injury report of the week, and headlining the list was once again quarterback Lamar Jackson, who didn’t practice for the second consecutive day and hasn’t stepped on the field since leaving Baltimore’s Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury.

With each day that Jackson misses, it becomes less likely that he’s able to suit up in Week 16. If he’s unable to play, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would get the nod for Baltimore.

Good news for the Ravens include that offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand) was able to practice in full capacity, while defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) was able to go through his second-straight day of limited participation. Tavon Young (concussion) returned to practice.

In addition to Jackson, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, guard Ben Powers, guard Tyre Phillips and defensive lineman Brandon Williams all didn’t practice for the second-straight day.