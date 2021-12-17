Ravens release second injury report for Week 15 matchup vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens are the most injury-riddled team in the NFL. Despite the plethora of ailments, the team remains in first place of the crowded AFC North and control their destiny moving forward, as they still have two divisional games left along with two NFC matchups.

On Thursday, the Ravens released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 15 contest with the Green Bay Packers. The report was long, with numerous players not participating in the opening session of the week.

Headlining the list for the second consecutive day is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who did not participate due to an ankle injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss against the Cleveland Browns. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman reiterated what coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday, labeling Jackson as day-to-day.

Other players who missed practice due to injury or illness included wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and guards Ben Powers (foot) and Tyre Phillips (illness).

Two players limited in practice included offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand) and cornerback Chris Westry (knee). Wide receivers Miles Boykin (finger), Tylan Wallace (concussion) and Sammy Watkins (knee) got in a full day of practice.

Closing out the list is nose tackle Brandon Williams, who was given a day of rest.