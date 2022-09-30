Ravens release second injury report for Week 4 matchup vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the 2022 season. It will be their biggest matchup of the year so far, and a win would go a long way in making a statement.

On Thursday, Baltimore released their second injury report of the week. The team got good news in the fact that offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) practiced for the second day in a row in full, and also saw running back J.K. Dobbins (chest) return to practice in a full capacity as well.

Today's Injury Report for Week 4: pic.twitter.com/lZxvg8SiMa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2022

