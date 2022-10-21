Ravens release second injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns in what could be a tough divisional matchup. They’ll look to rebound after a tough Week 6 loss to the New York Giants, moving their record to 3-3.

On Thursday, Baltimore released their second injury report of the week ahead of Week 7. While there was some good news such as quarterback Lamar Jackson logging a full practice after being limited on Wednesday with a hip injury, there was some not so great news in running back J.K. Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews missing their second-straight day of practice.

